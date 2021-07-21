All lanes on Broad Street in Goochland closed due to vehicle fire

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A single-vehicle fire in Goochland closed down all lanes along Broad Street.

According to police, the vehicle rolled over and caught on fire.

There is no word yet on injuries.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Broad Street between Sycamore Creek Drive and Manakin Road are closed. VDOT is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

SMART ROUTE: Take Manakin Rd./Rt. 621 to Three Chopt Rd./Rt. 612 back to Broad Street Rd. https://t.co/v2ufceFXWB — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) July 21, 2021

