All lanes on Broad Street in Goochland closed due to vehicle fire

Drivers should use alternate routes
There is no word yet on injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A single-vehicle fire in Goochland closed down all lanes along Broad Street.

According to police, the vehicle rolled over and caught on fire.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Broad Street between Sycamore Creek Drive and Manakin Road are closed. VDOT is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

