Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia looking for its first cannabis attorney

(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With recreational marijuana use recently legalized, Virginia’s attorney general is seeking applicants interested in serving as the state’s first cannabis attorney.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said in a news release that the person hired for the position will serve as general counsel to the newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority and assist other state agencies with regulations and laws regarding cannabis.

Earlier this year, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly voted to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana. The new law took effect July 1, though the retail market won’t be up and running for years to come.

Interested candidates should apply online at jobs.virginia.gov/ and can locate the position here or by searching for keyword “cannabis” or selecting “Attorney General” in the list of state agencies.

Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95
The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in...
Police find body while searching for missing swimmer in Pamunkey River
Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.
Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
One dead, two others injured in Richmond shooting

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
53.2% state population fully vaccinated | More than 9.2 million vaccines administered
Dalia’s Dulceria is partnering with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.
Dalia’s Dulceria offering free ice cream to those who get vaccine
Sinkhole forming in Church Hill street.
Sewer line failure found after sinkhole forms in Church Hill
George Wythe High School
RPS board votes to move forward with own plans for new George Wythe High School