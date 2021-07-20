Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia saw a jump in COVID-19 cases overnight as much of the United States sees moderate to high transmission rates.

This comes as Governor Ralph Northam announces plans to address the state’s mask policy in school for the fall.

More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24 hours – that is up nearly 500 from the day before.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the numbers demonstrate how important it is to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the CDC announced Tuesday more concerning statistics related to the delta variant taking hold across the country.

The delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for roughly 83% of all US COVID-19 cases, per the CDC. That number surging since July 3 when it accounted for half of all cases.

However, that spike is also being seen in Central Virginia.

“About 89% of cases are the alpha variant, but up this week about 9.5% of cases are delta variant; so, tripled over the last couple of weeks,” said Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager with the Richmond & Henrico Health District.

The state health department announcing last week between mid-January and mid-June, 99.4% of all COVID-19 cases, regardless of the strain, were among unvaccinated Virginians.

“It’s pretty simple: if you want to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious sickness, you need to get vaccinated,” a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office said. “If you want to stop new variants of COVID-19, you need to get vaccinated. If you want to get back to doing what you love without a mask, you need to get vaccinated.”

“The delta variant - what we’re seeing - is more transmissible, which means it’s easier to catch from person to person than the Alpha variant,” Popovich said. “Also, there’s not enough data to see, but it may be more severe as well.”

Data by the Virginia Department of Health related to COVID-19 variant cases as of July 16. (VDH)

Data also shows people ages 20-29 are coming down with the delta strain more often, followed by people ages 30-39.

However, there have been 13 reported cases among children, from infants to 9 years old, who are not currently able to get vaccinated.

“We want our children to be back in the classroom,” said Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam toured a school in Northern Virginia on Monday, shortly after the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance for masks in schools.

That recommendation is for everyone older than age 2 to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. However, Northam said he will likely go a different route.

“I suspect it will be fairly much in line with the CDC guidelines,” he said.

A mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, is in effect for Virginia schools through the end of the week.

The recommendation by the CDC is masks only for unvaccinated students and staff ages 2 and up.

Northam is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

