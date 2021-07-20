Healthcare Pros
Two Crewe police officers on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ social media post

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Crewe Police Department’s Chief of Police, Alfredo Ferrer, two police officers were relieved of duty after an internal investigation of inappropriate social media posts.

Chief Ferrer said both officers will be afforded their due process in a pre-termination hearing.

No additional information will be released at this time.

