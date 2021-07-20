Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and not too humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances stay low this week plus some gorgeous Summer weather ahead

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny/hazy skies. Today’s haze is from wildfire smoke originating on the West Coast. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible as a cold front passes 4-6pm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: *VERIFIED* Best Weather Day of the week. LOW HUMIDITY FOR SUMMER. Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the mid to upper 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

