Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and not too humid

A few showers/storms possible tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances stay low this week plus some gorgeous Summer weather ahead

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny/hazy skies. Today’s haze is from wildfire smoke originating on the West Coast. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible as a cold front passes 4-6pm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: *VERIFIED* Best Weather Day of the week. LOW HUMIDITY FOR SUMMER. Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the mid to upper 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95
The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in...
Police find body while searching for missing swimmer in Pamunkey River
Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.
Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
One dead, two others injured in Richmond shooting
VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP identifies woman killed in rollover SUV crash on I-95

Latest News

Forecast: Heat returns Tuesday
Forecast: Drier, hotter weather returns Tuesday
Forecast: Drier, hotter weather returns Tuesday
Richmond 7-day forecast
Mostly cloudy and not as hot
Richmond 7-day forecast
Mostly Cloudy and not as hot