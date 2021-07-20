Trial date set for officers involved in controversial traffic stop with Army officer

WINDSOR, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date is set for the officers involved in a controversial traffic stop of an Army officer in Windsor, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Lieutenant Caron Nazario is suing two officers, Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez, accusing them of pepper-spraying him and holding him at gunpoint during the Dec. 2020 stop.

Gutierrez was fired in April and Crocker is still with the department.

WAVY reports Nazario is seeking at least a million dollars in damages, saying the two officers violated his rights.

The trial will start on March 28 and last five days, according to WAVY.

