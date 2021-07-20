Healthcare Pros
Trial date set for officers involved in controversial traffic stop with Army officer

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date is set for the officers involved in a controversial traffic stop of an Army officer in Windsor, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Lieutenant Caron Nazario is suing two officers, Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez, accusing them of pepper-spraying him and holding him at gunpoint during the Dec. 2020 stop.

Windsor residents voice outrage over controversial traffic stop
Windsor police chief takes responsibility for traffic stop, says Army officer should have complied more

Gutierrez was fired in April and Crocker is still with the department.

WAVY reports Nazario is seeking at least a million dollars in damages, saying the two officers violated his rights.

The trial will start on March 28 and last five days, according to WAVY.

