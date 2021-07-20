Healthcare Pros
Stacker publishes data of Virginia counties with the longest commute

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
LOUSIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A daily commute can take a large chunk out of one’s day, and the county you live in may have an impact.

Stacker published a report that ranks counties in Virginia with the longest commutes using data from the U.S. Census bureau.

According to that report, Louisa County ranked 18th in the commonwealth with an average commute time of 36.7 minutes.

Meanwhile, Orange County ranked 15 with an average time of 38.2 minutes.

Other aspects of the study include comparing commuter time to the state and national average.

Click here for more from Stacker.

