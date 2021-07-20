Healthcare Pros
Salvage process begins for Richmond Coliseum ahead of vote to demolish it

The Richmond Coliseum was built in 1971. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is warning many homeless people who sleep around the Richmond Coliseum to find somewhere else to go.

On Monday, the city announced the salvage process will begin for the shuttered arena in anticipation of the city council passing a plan to demolish the whole thing.

The city says taxpayers have been paying $800,000 a year in maintenance costs for the arena that hasn’t been used since Dec. 2018.

Fencing is being installed around the coliseum this week.

