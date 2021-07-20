Nine Richmond students receive scholarships from community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nine students who live in communities managed by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) are receiving scholarships and gifts to attend college.

Tomorrow’s Promise, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) and Virginia Association of Housing and Community Development Officials made these scholarships possible for students, some of whom are the first in their family to attend college.

“RRHA’s 2021 collegebound scholarship winners prove that environment does not define ability. We are proud to be a part of the ‘village’ that nurtures and celebrates the spirit, creativity and hard work of our students who have overcome great obstacles to achieve and thrive in a challenging environment,” said RRHA Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson.

Along with the scholarships, the second annual “Open House in the Village” event provides students with other items needed for college such as Chromebooks, dorm supplies and gift cards.

The event will be held on July 27 at the Virginia Union University Living Learning Center for the students, their families and sponsors.

Congratulations to the recipients!

Ailyah Blackshear – J Sargent Reynolds

Varchon Laws – Old Dominion University

Nyla Cooper – Virginia Union University

Mekhi Lucas – Virginia Union University

Mikel Hudson -Virginia Commonwealth University

Shanaya Peck – Undecided

Shytina Huey – J Sargent Reynolds

Dai’Quana Washington – Radford University

Devante Jackson - J Sargent Reynolds

