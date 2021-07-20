Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Richmond FBI hosts 2021 Teen Academy

25 teens get inside look at what it means to be a federal agent
FBI 2021 Teen Academy
FBI 2021 Teen Academy(none)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-five students got the chance to see the realities of being a part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as part of a community outreach program.

SWAT teams and bomb techs gave active presentations, jumping out of a helicopter as students watched. Then teens listened as Behavioral Analysis, Civil Rights and Intel programs informed them as to the day-to-day work they do.

“This is all about community outreach, said Stanley Meador, Special Agent with the FBI. “It gives them that opportunity to meet us face-to-face. They meet members of our professional staff, our FBI special agents, and even me, those who are in executive management.”

Students learn FBI roles in a span of two days. Despite the short timing of the program, those who participated said it has already had an effect on them.

“You see them on TV, and on all those shows, but being here really solidified the general area of what I want to do,” said Vivian Stewart, part of Teen Academy. “It’s just meant so much to me to be here.”

Teen Academy is looking for more students interested in learning about the FBI. If you would like to learn more information, click HERE.

