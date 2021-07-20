News to Know for July 20: Mask wearing this fall; George Wythe construction; Gun violence in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Sunny With Hazy Skies

Today will be mostly sunny/hazy skies. Today’s haze is from wildfire smoke originating on the West Coast.

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Should Students Wear Masks?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

The message comes as the medical organization urges in-person learning for the fall.

The organization is also urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

Mask Policy In Va.

Gov. Northam will be announcing a mask policy for the upcoming school year this week.

According to the governor, the policy for the fall will likely be in line with the CDC’s guidelines, which recommends masks only for unvaccinated students and staff members, ages 2 and older.

Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.

Gov. Northam will be issuing the mask policy in the next couple of days.

George Wythe Update

The Richmond School Board has voted to proceed with their own plans instead of the city’s when it comes to building a new George Wythe High School.

This decision essentially means the school board is controlling the process of creating a new George Wythe and will not use the recommendations that the mayor put out.

Instead, the board will do it themselves, likely delaying from Stoney’s target opening date of 2024 to what Kamras believes will be at least 2027.

Vaccines/Physicals For RPS Students

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are partnering with Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to offer vaccinations and physicals to students to prepare for their return to school this fall.

Elementary students will be offered free physicals and vaccinations which are required by the state on July 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond City Health District, 400 E Cary Street.

There will be more childhood and COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available, and for more information or to schedule an appointment visit RHHD’s website here.

Free Ice Cream With Vaccine

Dalia’s Dulceria will be offering customers free ice cream if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20.

Dalia’s Dulceria is partnering with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

Coliseum Salvage Begins

Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is warning many homeless people who sleep around the Richmond Coliseum to find somewhere else to go.

On Monday, the city announced the salvage process will begin for the shuttered arena in anticipation of the city council passing a plan to demolish the whole thing.

The city says taxpayers have been paying $800,000 a year in maintenance costs for the arena that hasn’t been used since Dec. 2018.

Fencing is being installed around the coliseum this week.

Mineral, Va.To Revoke Charter

The town of Mineral in Louisa County could dissolve in the next two years. That’s because town council voted 3-2 to kickstart the process of revoking Mineral’s charter.

Town Council voted 3-2 to move forward with the process. The next step is to bring it to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors for approval.

If it is approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and all of the correct steps are followed, there would have to be a town referendum where over 500 residents could vote on whether the town dissolves into the county or not.

Gun Violence In Va.

Virginia’s homicide rate hit a 20-year high in 2020, and many cities are seeing higher rates of violence persist in 2021.

Some of the shootings making headlines this summer have involved shockingly young victims, and the accused shooters are often teenagers themselves.

With Virginia’s homicide stats headed in the wrong direction, a coalition of gun-control groups, community activists and health providers is asking state lawmakers to devote millions in new funding to a not-particularly new idea for reducing gun crimes: focusing on deterrence within the small subset of people most likely to shoot someone or be shot.

Ahead of a special session in August when state lawmakers will decide what to do with $4.3 billion in federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan, the new Virginia Community Violence Coalition wants $37 million to be used to scale up community-based violence intervention programs.

Final Thought

Always find opportunities to make someone smile, and to offer random acts of kindness in everyday life - Roy T. Bennett

