Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Harmful algae bloom advisory issued for parts of Lake Anna

Parts of Lake Anna are experiencing a harmful algae bloom in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania...
Parts of Lake Anna are experiencing a harmful algae bloom in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Lake Anna are experiencing a harmful algae bloom in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. It impacts the North Anna Upper and Middle Branches, along with the Upper Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna.

The public should avoid the lake in these areas until levels are acceptable.

Some harmful algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Samples collected July 13 in the North Anna Upper and Middle Branches and in the Upper Pamunkey Branch below Rt. 522, indicated swimming advisories were necessary due to unsafe levels of cyanobacteria densities,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a release.

Follow-up monitoring is planned for the first week in August, weather permitting.

Here are the sections of the lake under the current advisory:

Pamunkey Branch (Rt. 522 site added, Branch remains under advisory)

  • Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to just above the confluence with Terry’s Run (does not include Terry’s Run).

North Anna Branch (advisories issued)

  • Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge.
  • Middle – From the Rt. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley Cove.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in...
Police find body while searching for missing swimmer in Pamunkey River
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95
Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.
Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
One dead, two others injured in Richmond shooting

Latest News

Lucas Johnson
Deputies search for 15-year-old who left home in mother’s car
The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in...
Police find body while searching for missing swimmer in Pamunkey River
Liberty University's Freedom Tower.
12 women file lawsuit against Liberty University, claiming failures of Title IX office
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia