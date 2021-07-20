Harmful algae bloom advisory issued for parts of Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Lake Anna are experiencing a harmful algae bloom in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. It impacts the North Anna Upper and Middle Branches, along with the Upper Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna.

The public should avoid the lake in these areas until levels are acceptable.

Some harmful algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Samples collected July 13 in the North Anna Upper and Middle Branches and in the Upper Pamunkey Branch below Rt. 522, indicated swimming advisories were necessary due to unsafe levels of cyanobacteria densities,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a release.

Follow-up monitoring is planned for the first week in August, weather permitting.

Here are the sections of the lake under the current advisory:

Pamunkey Branch (Rt. 522 site added, Branch remains under advisory)

Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to just above the confluence with Terry’s Run (does not include Terry’s Run).

North Anna Branch (advisories issued)

Upper – From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge.

Middle – From the Rt. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley Cove.

