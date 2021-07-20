Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Harmful algae bloom advisory expanded for parts of Lake Anna

A map of the impacted areas.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Lake Anna are experiencing a harmful algae bloom in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties, and the original advisories have been expanded.

The public should avoid the lake in these areas until levels are acceptable.

Some harmful algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Samples results provided August 11 from collections on August 5 indicated that at seven locations in the North Anna and Pamunkey Branches, swimming advisories are necessary due to unsafe levels of potential toxin producing cyanobacteria,” VDH said in a release.

Follow-up monitoring is planned for the second week of September.

Here are the sections of the lake under the current advisory:

Pamunkey Branch (Rt. 522 site added, Branch remains under advisory)

  • From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the 612 Bridge. (Does Include Terry’s Run).

North Anna Branch (advisories issued)

  • Middle – From the Rt. 522 Bridge downstream to the Lumsden Flats/Rose Valley Cove.
  • From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to above the confluence with Pamunkey Branch above Goodwins Point. Does not include “the Splits.”

For more information, click here.

