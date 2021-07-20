Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be announcing a mask policy for the upcoming school year this week.

Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.

According to the governor, the policy for the fall will likely be in line with the CDC’s guidelines, which recommends masks only for unvaccinated students and staff members, ages 2 and older.

About 35 percent of the students in Virginia who are eligible for the vaccine have not received it, according to the governor. That number is lower in central Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health says an average of 30 percent of Richmond city children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Northam will be issuing the mask policy in the next couple of days.

This is a developing story.

