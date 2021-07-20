Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in...
Police find body while searching for missing swimmer in Pamunkey River
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95
Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.
Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
One dead, two others injured in Richmond shooting

Latest News

Largest wildfire in America explodes in size.
Largest wildfire in America explodes in size
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Harvey Weinstein sent to California to face more sex charges
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’