Feature film shooting in Staunton

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hollywood has come to the Valley. The Queen City is the setting for a new feature film. The director of 500 Fireflies grew up in Staunton and Waynesboro.

Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday, July 20. (WHSV)(WHSV)

Lysandra Petersson, the movie’s director, says it’s about a dad and daughter pair who move from the city to a small town.

“It’s set in the 90′s, and the town is kind of struggling with loss of industry, so it’s kind of a fish out of water, small-town comedy/drama,” said Petersson.

She says the movie isn’t exactly about her life, but it is inspired by experiences she had growing up in Virginia and experiences her husband had growing up in Tennessee.

“I think you write what you know, and it’s not autobiographical exactly, but I definitely drew from memories of growing up in Staunton.”

Staunton residents will be able to see some familiar spots while watching the movie.

“We’re shooting actually at the camera shop downtown, David’s shop, which, I think, he’s been there since 1968,” Petersson said. Shooting has also taken place on Nelson Street.

“It’s kind of, in some ways, like a love letter to the south and to small-town life and maybe a little bit of nostalgia for the sense of community it kind of feels like we’ve lost.”

Petersson says there will be local showings of the movie once it’s complete.

