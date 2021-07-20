Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Drone helps Virginia deputies find sexual assault suspect hiding in field

A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual...
A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual assault suspect who was hiding in a field.(Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTMORELAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual assault suspect who was hiding in a field.

Deputies were called on the night of July 17 to a home in the area of Curley Lane and Monroe Bay Circle for a breaking and entering involving a sexual assault.

When deputies arrived, they searched the area while a detective deployed a drone, which was recently acquired through a federal grant.

Shortly after the drone was up in the air, the suspect was found hiding in a nearby soybean field.

John C. Heasley, 44, was then arrested and charged with breaking and entering at night and object sexual penetration.

He is being held at Northern Neck Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

