Deputies search for 15-year-old who left home in mother’s car
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old who they say left home in his mother’s vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive around 11 p.m. on Monday.
Officials determined that Lucas Johnson, 15, took his mother’s vehicle, a red Ford Fusion with license plate UKL-8227, and left home.
Deputies said he may have gone to Chesterfield County.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 598-5656.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.