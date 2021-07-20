Healthcare Pros
Dalia’s Dulceria offering free ice cream to those who get vaccine

Dalia's Dulceria is partnering with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.
Dalia’s Dulceria is partnering with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dalia’s Dulceria will be offering customers free ice cream if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.

The event is open to any unvaccinated person who is 12 years of age or older.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20.

Dalia’s Dulceria is partnering with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

