Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign

(KOTA)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new coalition hopes to make the high cost of prescription drugs an issue in the fall campaign.

The group Virginians for Affordable Medicine includes nine organizations concerned with access to prescription drugs.

They are asking candidates to support the creation of a prescription drug affordability board, and vote for other legislation that could address the issue.

Kat Schroeder is a resident of Arlington who lives with type 1 diabetes and relies on insulin to maintain her health.

“Drug pricing reform must be a top priority for everyone running for office in Virginia,” Schroeder said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning. “People like me cannot afford to wait. We need change now.”

Members of the House of Delegates are up for re-election and the new coalition is seeking commitments from candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in...
Police find body while searching for missing swimmer in Pamunkey River
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.
Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
One dead, two others injured in Richmond shooting

Latest News

A circuit court judge has ordered the removal of a confed5rae statue that stands near the...
Judge orders removal of confederate statue
On the West Coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the...
Virginia Wildlife Center says heat creates dangers for baby birds
Thusday, New Kent County approved a a program which will allow residents with private rail...
New Kent Co. launches grant program to make private train crossings safer
Former Northern Va. police officer accused of sexual misconduct with teen cadet