Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new coalition hopes to make the high cost of prescription drugs an issue in the fall campaign.

The group Virginians for Affordable Medicine includes nine organizations concerned with access to prescription drugs.

They are asking candidates to support the creation of a prescription drug affordability board, and vote for other legislation that could address the issue.

Kat Schroeder is a resident of Arlington who lives with type 1 diabetes and relies on insulin to maintain her health.

“Drug pricing reform must be a top priority for everyone running for office in Virginia,” Schroeder said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning. “People like me cannot afford to wait. We need change now.”

Members of the House of Delegates are up for re-election and the new coalition is seeking commitments from candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

