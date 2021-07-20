Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police continue to investigate man’s 2020 shooting death

Sidney Wells
Sidney Wells(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to investigate the shooting death of a 38-year-old man.

Police were called around 9:19 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020, to the 2800 block of Creekview Drive for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Sidney Wells had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

