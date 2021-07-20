AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children believed to be abducted in North Carolina
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 14-year-old Bridget Osorio Hernandez and 2-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three missing children believed to be abducted from North Carolina Monday night.
Anthony is a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Bridget is a white female standing about 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Bernardo is a white male standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The alleged abductor Olga Diego Hernandez is described as a white female standing 5″1′ tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes. Olga has three moles on the left side of her face and has a piercing on her lower right lip.
The children and Olga were last seen traveling in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck with NC registration of TEF9945.
Officials have not provided any photos inn this case as of yet.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 626-1300, or call 911 or *HP.
