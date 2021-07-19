Healthcare Pros
Virginia Zoo welcomes its first-ever baby white rhino

The baby rhino was born on July 11.
The baby rhino was born on July 11.(Virginia Zoo)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a boy! The Virginia Zoo is celebrating its first-ever Southern white rhinoceros to be born at the zoo.

The calf was born on July 11 to mom, Zina, and dad, Sibindi. The zoo says the calf is strong, nursing well and bonding with Zina.

The calf weighs 125 pounds and is 22 inches tall.

“This is a historic event for the Zoo as this calf is the first of its species to be born at the Virginia Zoo, but also for first-time mom, Zina. From the moment she gave birth, she has shown signs of good mothering instincts and has been very attentive to her calf,” the zoo said in a release.

The Virginia Zoo now has four rhinos with the latest addition. The others include Sibindi, 18, Zina, 8 and Bora, 7.

The Southern white rhino is classified as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The status is due to the threats of habitat loss and illegal poaching.

Now that the baby boy has arrived, he needs a name. The Virginia Zoo is auctioning off the naming rights for the baby rhino. All proceeds will be donated to the International Rhino Foundation.

More information about the baby rhino and name auction can be found, here.

