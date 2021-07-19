Va. healthcare association expresses support for employee vaccine requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is supporting vaccine requirements for workers, according to a release from the association released Monday.

“The scientific evidence clearly demonstrates that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, or dying from the virus, as well as spreading it to others,” the release states.

Since vaccines became available to the general public in Virginia, more than 99% of cases and deaths occurred in people who weren’t vaccinated.

“Given this, VHHA supports hospitals and health systems amending their existing vaccine policies to require COVID-19 vaccines for their health care employees,” the letter states. “VHHA recognizes that each hospital and health system is unique and encourages each hospital and health system to determine the appropriate time to implement a requirement.”

Read the letter in its entirety on this page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.