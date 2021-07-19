Healthcare Pros
Va. healthcare association expresses support for employee vaccine requirements

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is supporting COVID-19 vaccines for employees.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is supporting vaccine requirements for workers, according to a release from the association released Monday.

“The scientific evidence clearly demonstrates that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, or dying from the virus, as well as spreading it to others,” the release states.

Since vaccines became available to the general public in Virginia, more than 99% of cases and deaths occurred in people who weren’t vaccinated.

“Given this, VHHA supports hospitals and health systems amending their existing vaccine policies to require COVID-19 vaccines for their health care employees,” the letter states. “VHHA recognizes that each hospital and health system is unique and encourages each hospital and health system to determine the appropriate time to implement a requirement.”

Read the letter in its entirety on this page.

