Town of Mineral seeks to revoke charter, possibly dissolve into Louisa County

MINERAL, Va. (WVIR) - The town of Mineral in Louisa County could dissolve in the next two years. That’s because town council voted 3-2 to kickstart the process of revoking Mineral’s charter.

Mineral Town Council member Ed Jarvis says he brought this idea to the table because folks living in the town pay taxes to both the county and the town. However, he says the town is declining and does not have as much to offer the residents anymore, so dissolving into the county could save people money.

“It doesn’t seem like we have a vision, and that’s what I’m concerned about,” Jarvis said. “The town when it was first chartered...we had our own school system, we had our own court system, we had own police force...now, we don’t have any of those things.”

Jarvis says the only real service the town provides right now is trash pick up. The town also has a DMV and a post office, but Jarvis says they could become part of Louisa County instead.

Town Council voted 3-2 to move forward with the process. The next step is to bring it to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors for approval.

“For this coming year, we just voted $1.1 million a year (for taxes) and what are we doing for the residents? Right now, we’re picking up the trash, and that’s about it,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says there is some opposition to this and there will be a lot of hurdles to jump through.

If it is approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and all of the correct steps are followed, there would have to be a town referendum where over 500 residents could vote on whether the town dissolves into the county or not.

