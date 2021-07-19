Sinkhole forms on Church Hill street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sinkhole has formed at an intersection in Church Hill.

A photo shows a sinkhole with several cones around it at North 22nd at U streets.

Earlier, a photo showed a relatively small sinkhole at the site. One NBC12 viewer said the hole nearly tripled in size within an hour.

@NBC12 How it started and within an hour it had doubled or tripled in size. https://t.co/PZjlzzWQuy pic.twitter.com/Mp7FHUFsrP — Mandy (@aprlroz) July 18, 2021

