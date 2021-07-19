Sinkhole forms on Church Hill street
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sinkhole has formed at an intersection in Church Hill.
A photo shows a sinkhole with several cones around it at North 22nd at U streets.
Earlier, a photo showed a relatively small sinkhole at the site. One NBC12 viewer said the hole nearly tripled in size within an hour.
