Search continues for Henrico man who disappeared while swimming in Pamunkey River

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Marine Police are searching for a Henrico man, who disappearing while swimming in the Pamunkey River.

According to police, Cory Redford, 37, was in the river next to his boat Saturday in New Kent County when he was swept away around 10:30 a.m.

People on the boat threw a life ring at him but lost sight of him during the rescue. He hasn’t been seen since.

Crews are continuing their search Monday morning.

