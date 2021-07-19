Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPS’ Monday board meeting: George Wythe discussions, fall reopening, dropout rates

On Monday, the Charleston County School Board will vote on school reopening plans.
On Monday, the Charleston County School Board will vote on school reopening plans.(Live 5 News)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plans for constructing a new George Wythe High School, reopening classrooms in the fall and assessing dropout rates are among the topics on the agenda for the Richmond Public School Board’s Monday meeting.

George Wythe High School

Board members at slated to discuss the nearly two hours’ worth of community feedback that was given during last Tuesday’s meeting at George Wythe.

Last week was the first time the board heard from the public after the decision to take sole control of school construction, instead of partnering with the city. A letter from the board suggests collaboration is important, and it’s maintaining its “schools build schools” stance.

“We, as the duly elected governing body of the school system, believe that this is in the best interest of students and will ensure that public dollars are spent in an efficient and just manner,” the letter stated.

Fall Reopening

The board is also expected to discuss its health and safety measures to implement for the 2021-22 school year.

Plans include daily symptom checking, care spaces for students with symptoms and mask requirements regardless of vaccination status.

The plans also outline social distancing measures required for students at each education level.

More information about the reopening plan can be found here.

Dropout Rates

The board will receive an update on the Dreams4RPS initiative, namely the district’s goal to increase graduation rates across all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Tracy Epp, the board’s chief academic officer, is slated to present the division’s summer school programs, projected dropout rates and on-time graduation rates.

Meeting details

The meeting’s full agenda can be found here.

The all-virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on Richmond Public School’s Facebook page.

Spanish interpretation will be provided live via Zoom at this link.

Want to make a comment? Email it to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP: One person ejected from SUV, others injured in I-95 crash
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening

Latest News

Church Hill residents are cleaning up the damage left behind by storms.
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Church Hill residents clean up storm damage
Clean up begins as storms knock down trees in Church Hill
Clean up begins as storms knock down trees in Church Hill
The COVID-19 vaccination and information event is planned for Tuesday in Oakwood Arts Park.
COVID-19 vaccination, information event slated for Oakwood Arts Park
Henrico police released these photos in connection to an alleged theft at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Police search for 2 women who allegedly stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods