Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old woman is facing charges for driving under the influence after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95.

Police say Richmond resident Zakeeya A. Birchett was driving a Ford Focus and heading south in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Broad Street.

Then, police say Birchett struck a 2001 Honda CR-V in the left lane around 2:51 a.m. on Sunday.

Three people were in the CR-V and were not transported to the hospital.

Birchett was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

