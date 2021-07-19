Police searching for man accused of stealing catalytic converter
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter.
Police say the theft happened at the 10600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near Star Auto Sales, on June 28.
Photos show a man who appears to be white with dark hair using tools to remove the converter from a white truck.
Surveillance photos also show a silver sedan parked in the parking lot near the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident can call 804-748-0660 or visit this link to submit a tip.
