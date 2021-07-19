One dead, two others injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are working to find out who shot three people, killing one, Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Hull Street around 5:45 for the shooting. When they arrived, two men were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A third victim in his late teens also showed up at the hospital with injuries from the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

