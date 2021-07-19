News to Know for July 19: Bridge repair closes part of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike; School starts for some; Coolest day of week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, we meet again. Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start your week.

Coolest Day of the Week

After a hot weekend, we’re starting off the workweek on a cooler note. But it won’t last long.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few areas of light rain possible in RVA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s

Highs near 90 return on Tuesday.

Storms Topple Trees

Many Church Hill residents spent their Sunday cleaning up leaves, branches and debris after storms rolled through the area on Saturday.

The storm left behind damage to several homes, including one on the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue. During the storm, a large tree fell on top of a brick house. Another fell in between two houses on 36th street.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Bridge Closed… Again

Part of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the Henrico-Hanover County line and Azalea Avenue is closed now through September.

Crews will repair a bridge, the same one they worked on two years ago.

The work is expected to take eight weeks. An eight-mile detour will be in place for motorists.

Petersburg Crime Alert

Police are investigating a death and a shooting not far from each other in Petersburg.

Details are limited on the death investigation, but police say it happened Saturday night on South Adams Street near Central Park.

Just blocks away, officers were also called to a shooting at a house on Harrison Street the same night.

No word if they are connected. Anyone with information on either incident Should call 804-861-1212.

Teen Killed by Police

State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

A 13-year-old girl who was with the teen boy was not hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

Hanover Battalion Chief Dies

The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department is mourning Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps, Sr., who died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

According to a post from the department, Phipps was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, shortly after his 50th birthday.

According to a post from the department, Phipps was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, shortly after his 50th birthday.

He joined the ranks in June 1996 with prior service as a volunteer firefighter.

RPS Board Meeting Tonight

Plans for constructing a new George Wythe High School, reopening classrooms in the fall and assessing dropout rates are among the topics on the agenda for the Richmond Public School Board’s Monday meeting.

Board members are slated to discuss the nearly two hours’ worth of community feedback that was given during last Tuesday’s meeting at George Wythe. And there’s a resolution on the table for members to join a panel that will evaluate all the design proposals coming in from contractors who hope to build a new George Wythe. If they agree, this could speed up the process -- potentially opening a new school in early 2025.

The board is also expected to discuss its health and safety measures to implement for the 2021-22 school year.

The meeting’s full agenda can be found here. The all-virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on Richmond Public School’s Facebook page.

Year-Round Learning Starts Today

It’s the first day of school for some kids in Chesterfield.

Both Falling Creek Elementary and Bellwood Elementary schools are balanced-calendar schools, meaning students get three weeks of break, in between 9 weeks of class.

The first bells ring at 9:15 Monday morning!

Hopewell Starts Next Week

And one week from today, Hopewell Schools move to a year-round schedule.

All new and returning students need to be registered through the school districts’ new online registration portal.

And there are new immunization requirements. Find all that and more here.

Time Capsule Submission Deadline

Time is running out for you to weigh in about what you want to put in a time capsule that will replace the one embedded in the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

All you have to do is send in a description and an explanation of how it represents Virginia. Submissions are due tomorrow.

Speaking of Virginia History…

A new episode of our popular history podcast How We Got Here is out today.

You’ll hear a fascinating story that inspired the great William Shakespeare, when a ship destined for Jamestown was blown off course by a hurricane, stranding the colonists in Bermuda!

Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or here:

“There are many opportunities in every single day, and Monday is the perfect day to seize them all.” – Isabella Koldras

