Mother of Washington Football Team owner dies

(WWBT) - The Washington Football Team says the mother of its team owner has died.

The team announced on Monday that Arlette Snyder, Dan Snyder’s mother, died.

“Mrs. Snyder was a kind, gentle and generous woman who was loved and greatly admired by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts,” a statement from the team said.

The team said the Snyder family is asking for privacy while they grieve their mother and grandmother’s passing.

