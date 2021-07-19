Healthcare Pros
Mother of Washington Football Team owner dies

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWBT) - The Washington Football Team says the mother of its team owner has died.

The team announced on Monday that Arlette Snyder, Dan Snyder’s mother, died.

“Mrs. Snyder was a kind, gentle and generous woman who was loved and greatly admired by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts,” a statement from the team said.

The team said the Snyder family is asking for privacy while they grieve their mother and grandmother’s passing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

