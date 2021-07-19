Monday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and not as hot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds keep us cooler than normal today, with some spotty light rain possible in Richmond

MONDAY: The coolest day in the week ahead. Mostly cloudy with a few areas of light rain possible in RVA but scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, along the NC state line. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%. Chance is higher in the afternoon along RT. 58)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

