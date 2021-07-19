Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and not as hot

Spotty light rain possible in the morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds keep us cooler than normal today, with some spotty light rain possible in Richmond

MONDAY: The coolest day in the week ahead. Mostly cloudy with a few areas of light rain possible in RVA but scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening, along the NC state line. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%. Chance is higher in the afternoon along RT. 58)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him, police say
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP: One person ejected from SUV, others injured in I-95 crash
John Mercer Langston was the first president of what is now Virginia State University.
Virginia county votes to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist

Latest News

Church Hill residents are cleaning up the damage left behind by storms.
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Church Hill residents clean up storm damage
Clean up begins as storms knock down trees in Church Hill
Clean up begins as storms knock down trees in Church Hill
Forecast: Turning drier and cooler in RVA to start the week
Sunday morning forecast: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible
Sunday morning forecast: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible