Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman is dead after a Saturday crash in Caroline County.

Police say a 2004 Toyota Camry was headed west on Route 207 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

Front seat passenger Kimberly A. Myers, a 54-year-old woman from Mechanicsville, Maryland, died after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver, an unidentified 78-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say both people were wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

