Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman is dead after a Saturday crash in Caroline County.
Police say a 2004 Toyota Camry was headed west on Route 207 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
Front seat passenger Kimberly A. Myers, a 54-year-old woman from Mechanicsville, Maryland, died after being transported to a local hospital.
The driver, an unidentified 78-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say both people were wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation remains ongoing.
