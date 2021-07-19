Healthcare Pros
Maryland woman dies following Caroline Co. crash

Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.
Virginia State Police released this photo from a crash in Caroline County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman is dead after a Saturday crash in Caroline County.

Police say a 2004 Toyota Camry was headed west on Route 207 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

Front seat passenger Kimberly A. Myers, a 54-year-old woman from Mechanicsville, Maryland, died after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver, an unidentified 78-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say both people were wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

