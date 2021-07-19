Healthcare Pros
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police and Kentucky State Police are searching for a teen who escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to KSP, 16-year-old Luke Craig escaped around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Craig is about 5′5″, around 140 pounds, with dark blonde/light brown hair.

Craig is the suspect in a double murder in Anderson County, according to Trooper Bernie Napier. Investigators said Craig killed his mother and sister in Lawrenceburg before leading troopers on a chase through four counties back in September.

KSP said he’s considered dangerous and a threat to public safety.

Lexington Police say Craig may be in the area of the Masterson Station neighborhood, specifically the area between Georgetown Road, Leestown Road, Citation Boulevard, and Spurr Road.

Officials are asking the public that if they see Craig, to not approach him and immediately call the police.

