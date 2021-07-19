Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In three weeks, the Dynamic Angels from Richmond will be one of 33 teams competing in a national dance competition in Birmingham, Alabama.

Breonda Jones, owner of Dynamic Dance Academy, says the team has been practicing four days a week for the moment they take the floor.

Since March, Jones says the team has been raising thousands of dollars to cover the costs for the competition along with money for their team banquets and outings.

This changed a few days ago when Jones received a call from a phone number associated with her bank.

“The representative told me I had a transaction pending through Zelle against my account for $4,996,” Jones said. “He said I had to Zelle the money to myself.”

Jones followed the instructions and sent the verification code she received on her phone.

“Once I gave him that code, the money disappeared within seconds,” she said.

Jones immediately called her bank, who told her it was a scammer.

“I balled out crying. That’s all I could do was cry because I was in disbelief that nothing triggered to say ‘hey, this may be not right’ or ‘something is going on,’” she said. “Nothing made me think this wasn’t a true representative.”

With three weeks until the competition for the Dynamic Angels, Jones says she’s organizing fundraisers to get this money back.

“We do what we do for the girls. It’s all about the kids. It’s all about seeing that smile on their face,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to see someone take away.”

Jones also hopes her experience spreads awareness about these types of scams.

“I want to make people aware of what’s going on, make them more cautious when they receive phone calls throughout the daytime, and it’s telling you something about your account,” Jones said. “Hang up and call your bank back.”

Jones also set up a GoFundMe page for their recovery fund.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP identifies woman killed in rollover SUV crash on I-95
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him, police say
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

Latest News

Unanswered questions linger about Lee Monument tear-gassing as review gets underway
Unanswered questions linger about Lee Monument tear-gassing as review gets underway
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance team loses thousands of dollars through scam
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance team loses thousands of dollars through scam
Hospital association supports health care worker vaccine mandates
Hospital association supports health care worker vaccine mandates
It isn’t those big purchases that drain your accounts and sabotage your savings, it’s all those...
Tips to plug up your ‘cash drains’