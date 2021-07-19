Hiring events seek substitutes for Southeastern Va. schools

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two hiring events in New Kent and King William counties are seeking substitute teachers to work in Southeastern Virginia.

On July 19, a hiring event hosted by ESS at New Kent High School will look to fill several positions:

Substitute teachers

Substitute paraprofessionals

Substitute instructional aides

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7365 Egypt Road in New Kent.

On July 21, an event at Hamilton Holmes Middle School will look to hire substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18548 King William Road.

