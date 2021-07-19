Hanover Co. Fire-EMS battalion chief dies after months-long cancer battle

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps, Sr., who died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

According to a post from the department, Phipps was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, shortly after his 50th birthday.

Phipps joined Hanover’s career ranks in June 1996 and with prior service as a volunteer firefighter.

“The department and the family ask for privacy as plans for a service are made,” the post stated. “A formal department announcement will be made when plans are finalized.”

