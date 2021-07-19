Healthcare Pros
Hanover Co. Fire-EMS battalion chief dies after months-long cancer battle

Hanover County Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps, Sr.
Hanover County Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps, Sr.(Hanover County Fire-EMS Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Lawrence J. “Jeff” Phipps, Sr., who died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

According to a post from the department, Phipps was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, shortly after his 50th birthday.

Phipps joined Hanover’s career ranks in June 1996 and with prior service as a volunteer firefighter.

“The department and the family ask for privacy as plans for a service are made,” the post stated. “A formal department announcement will be made when plans are finalized.”

On behalf of Chief Jethro H. Piland, III, the department is sad to report the passing of Battalion Chief Lawrence J....

Posted by Hanover County Fire-EMS Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

