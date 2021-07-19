Former UVA star Dawn Staley preparing for Olympic Games as Women’s basketball head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The head coach of Team U.S.A. Women’s basketball team may look familiar. That’s because she has some Charlottesville roots.

Coach Dawn Staley played her collegiate career at UVA and was two-time player of the year. She now coaches at the University of South Carolina and is prepping for her first Olympic games as the team’s head coach.

“From growing up in north Philly, to going to UVA to playing in the Olympic Games, it is the habits, the winning habits, is what has allowed most of the teams that I’ve been on to win,” Staley said.

The Olympic games kick off this week and Team U.S.A.’s first game is on Tuesday July 27th.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.