Diversity Richmond’s Drag Bingo is back, 17 months later

By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seventeen months later, Drag Bingo is back and fully equipped with performances, cash prizes and a food truck.

The event is happening this Thursday at 6 p.m. with performances by Melanin Monroe, Natasha Carrington and Kelly Branch.

Admission is $20 for 10 games. There are $50 jackpots and a $500 jackpot as well. All proceeds benefit Diversity Richmond.

Shakedown Eats’ food truck will be on-site with something for both meat eaters and vegetarian/vegans.

All ages are welcome and smoking is prohibited.

Visit the event page here and learn more information at this link.

