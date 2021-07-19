Diversity Richmond’s Drag Bingo is back, 17 months later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seventeen months later, Drag Bingo is back and fully equipped with performances, cash prizes and a food truck.

The event is happening this Thursday at 6 p.m. with performances by Melanin Monroe, Natasha Carrington and Kelly Branch.

Admission is $20 for 10 games. There are $50 jackpots and a $500 jackpot as well. All proceeds benefit Diversity Richmond.

Shakedown Eats’ food truck will be on-site with something for both meat eaters and vegetarian/vegans.

All ages are welcome and smoking is prohibited.

Visit the event page here and learn more information at this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.