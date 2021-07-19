Healthcare Pros
Clinical trial at UVA reveals hopeful COVID-19 treatment

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A common drug used to treat serious asthma and eczema allergies is in a clinical trial right now at the University of Virginia to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

“The clinical trial for Dupilumab started in June, but this research goes back to the beginning of the pandemic,” laboratory technician Mary Young said.

Doctors at UVA first administered Dupilumab to a patient with coronavirus last month. The results, so far, appear to be promising.

“We were able to discover if you were on Dupilumab when you got COVID-19 you were 100% likely to survive the infection, whereas it was only 95% survival in patients who were not on Dupilumab when they got COVID-19,” Dr. Bill Petri said.

Researchers are hopeful this drug could prevent COVID-19 patients from needing ventilators.

“The treatment is very good now, but we’re trying to improve on a good thing with this new drug approach,” Petri said.

Petri hopes to enhance treatment so patients who come into the COVID Clinic can walk out with an even better outcome.

