American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastic team has tested tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say if world champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

