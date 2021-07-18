Healthcare Pros
VSP: One person ejected from SUV, others injured in I-95 crash

VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.(virginia state police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday night.

VSP says they responded to the crash on I-95 by mile maker 91.

Investigators say that a silver SUV was going South-bound when it veered to the left and struck the median, then overturning several times. One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle.

State Police say that the driver and front seat passenger were not wearing their seatbelts, and have not yet disclosed if the three other passengers were also strapped in.

No word yet on what caused the car to veer off to the side.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

VDOT said all lanes had reopened as of 1 a.m. Sunday.

