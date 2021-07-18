Healthcare Pros
Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him, police say

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
APPALACHIA, Va. (AP, WDBJ) — State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old boy’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident that happened near Dunbar Road. However, police confirmed the teens were the individuals the authorities were searching for.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press and WDBJ. All rights reserved.

