Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two Chesterfield elementary schools begin year on Monday

Bellwood Elementary School (Source: Bellwood PTA/Facebook)
Bellwood Elementary School (Source: Bellwood PTA/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two elementary schools in Chesterfield County will begin the school year on Monday.

Falling Creek and Bellwood elementary schools will begin the year on July 19 and end on June 3.

Bus routes, lunch calendars and supply lists for Falling Creek can be found at this link.

School information for Bellwood can be found here. Both websites include resources for parents, students and technology support.

Don’t forget to share your back-to-school pictures to see them on NBC12! Upload them in the link below:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card

Latest News

The solar plant is located in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Massive Virginia solar plant up and running
A sailor at 13, a captain of the merchant ship at 21, the general for the US Navy at 28 and an...
On This Day: The man known as the father of the US Navy, John Paul Jones, dies
bus
Chesterfield County Public Schools hosting bus driver job fair for upcoming school year
VSP Investigating an i-95 crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.
VSP: One person ejected from SUV, others injured in I-95 crash