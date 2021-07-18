Two Chesterfield elementary schools begin year on Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two elementary schools in Chesterfield County will begin the school year on Monday.

Falling Creek and Bellwood elementary schools will begin the year on July 19 and end on June 3.

Bus routes, lunch calendars and supply lists for Falling Creek can be found at this link.

School information for Bellwood can be found here. Both websites include resources for parents, students and technology support.

