On This Day: The man known as the father of the US Navy, John Paul Johns, dies

A sailor at 13, a captain of the merchant ship at 21, the general for the US Navy at 28 and an...
A sailor at 13, a captain of the merchant ship at 21, the general for the US Navy at 28 and an Admiral for Russia at 41, John Paul Jones lived a remarkable life.(Photo by George Bagby Matthews (1857-1943) - Public Doman)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 18, 1792, the American Revolution naval hero John Paul Jones died.

Jone’s tale is often overlooked in American History because in his 45 years Jones belonged more to the sea than he did to any country. Despite that, he played a pivotal role in the American Revolution as the pioneer of the US Navy.

Born in Scotland, Jones was a self-made man. A sailor at 13, a captain of the merchant ship at 21, the general for the US Navy at 28 and an Admiral for Russia at 41, Jones lived a remarkable life.

This lifelong bachelor was a very well-connected man as he was a Mason and personally knew many of the most infamous and important leaders in history, from Founding Fathers to Marie Antoinette of France and Catherine the Great of Russia.

Jones is most famous for his guerrilla warfare tactics by tricking British ships into thinking he was one of them by wearing British uniforms and utilizing his Scottish accent.

Ed Moore, a naval warfare specialist, shares the tale of John Paul Jones’s wildlife on NBC12′s history podcast How We Got Here:

