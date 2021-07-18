Police search for 2 women who allegedly stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County police are searching for two women who allegedly stole from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Short Pump Towne Center.
Police say the women entered the store shortly after 7 p.m. on July 10 and stole several clothing items.
One woman has a tattoo on the inside of her forearm, top of her foot and a facial piercing.
Another woman had a large black purse, pink shirt and brown hair.
Both women were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Ford Explorer.
“If anyone can please let us know who they are, it would be appreciated,” Henrico police said in a post.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Officer Hazelgrove at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.