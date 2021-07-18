Police search for 2 women who allegedly stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County police are searching for two women who allegedly stole from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Short Pump Towne Center.

Police say the women entered the store shortly after 7 p.m. on July 10 and stole several clothing items.

One woman has a tattoo on the inside of her forearm, top of her foot and a facial piercing.

One woman had brown hair, several tattoos and a facial piercing. (Henrico County Police Department)

Another woman had a large black purse, pink shirt and brown hair.

One woman had a black purse, pink shirt and brown hair. (Henrico County Police Department)

Both women were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Ford Explorer.

“If anyone can please let us know who they are, it would be appreciated,” Henrico police said in a post.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Officer Hazelgrove at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

