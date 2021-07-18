Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police search for 2 women who allegedly stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Henrico police released these photos in connection to an alleged theft at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Henrico police released these photos in connection to an alleged theft at Dick's Sporting Goods.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County police are searching for two women who allegedly stole from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Short Pump Towne Center.

Police say the women entered the store shortly after 7 p.m. on July 10 and stole several clothing items.

One woman has a tattoo on the inside of her forearm, top of her foot and a facial piercing.

One woman had brown hair, several tattoos and a facial piercing.
One woman had brown hair, several tattoos and a facial piercing.(Henrico County Police Department)

Another woman had a large black purse, pink shirt and brown hair.

One woman had a black purse, pink shirt and brown hair.
One woman had a black purse, pink shirt and brown hair.(Henrico County Police Department)

Both women were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Ford Explorer.

“If anyone can please let us know who they are, it would be appreciated,” Henrico police said in a post.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Officer Hazelgrove at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card

Latest News

The COVID-19 vaccination and information event is planned for Tuesday in Oakwood Arts Park.
COVID-19 vaccination, information event slated for Oakwood Arts Park
The solar plant is located in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Massive Virginia solar plant up and running
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him, police say
Bellwood Elementary School (Source: Bellwood PTA/Facebook)
Two Chesterfield elementary schools begin year on Monday