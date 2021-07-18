Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police announced they are investigating a death and also a shooting.

Police tweeted at 11:40 p.m. Saturday that the death occurred on the 500 block of Adams Street, and that the shooting took place in the 400 block of Harrison Street. Sources tell NBC12 that the victim was “dead on arrival”.

The locations appear to be less than half-a-mile apart.

No victim or suspect information was available at this time, as investigators say they are in the early stages of both investigations.

They ask for anyone with information on either incident to contact them at (804)861-1212.

