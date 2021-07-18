Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police investigate death and separate shooting in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police announced they are investigating a death and also a shooting.

Police tweeted at 11:40 p.m. Saturday that the death occurred on the 500 block of Adams Street, and that the shooting took place in the 400 block of Harrison Street. Sources tell NBC12 that the victim was “dead on arrival”.

The locations appear to be less than half-a-mile apart.

No victim or suspect information was available at this time, as investigators say they are in the early stages of both investigations.

They ask for anyone with information on either incident to contact them at (804)861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card
Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to...
Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Latest News

Celebration of life for teen shot, killed in White Oak
Celebration of life held for 16-year-old shot, killed in shopping center
60 years ago, Elizabeth Johnson Rice was one of the 34 black Virginia Union University students...
‘Remembered in a major way’: Members of Richmond 34 honored at Flying Squirrels games
Atlantic Emergency Solutions shared blueprints of Hanover County's new firetrucks that are...
Hanover Fire-EMS to acquire 3 new firetrucks
The James River and downtown Richmond.
Richmond ranked No. 50 in best U.S. cities to live