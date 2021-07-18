Miss Southwest Virginia crowned Miss Virginia USA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Miss Virginia USA and Miss Teen Virginia USA were both crowned Saturday night at an event in the Carpenter Theater in Richmond.

Congratulations to the Miss Virginia USA winner, Christina Thompson, who is also Miss Southwest Virginia USA.

The Miss DC USA winner, Sasha Perea, and Miss Teen DC USA were also crowned.

The winners will now go on to compete at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 29.

