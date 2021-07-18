Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Miss Southwest Virginia crowned Miss Virginia USA

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Miss Virginia USA and Miss Teen Virginia USA were both crowned Saturday night at an event in the Carpenter Theater in Richmond.

Congratulations to the Miss Virginia USA winner, Christina Thompson, who is also Miss Southwest Virginia USA.

The Miss DC USA winner, Sasha Perea, and Miss Teen DC USA were also crowned.

The winners will now go on to compete at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
The firearms and drugs recovered by RPD.
‘We took some serious firepower off the streets’: Police recover drugs, firearms in Richmond
Timing will be between 5-10pm
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Saturday evening
Colonial Heights Crime Solvers released a video including surveillance photos of the suspect in...
Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card
Tykirah Reid was found guilty of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in February. She is scheduled to...
Chesterfield woman found guilty of kidnapping 3-month-old baby

Latest News

60 years ago, Elizabeth Johnson Rice was one of the 34 black Virginia Union University students...
‘Remembered in a major way’: Members of Richmond 34 honored at Flying Squirrels games
The James River and downtown Richmond.
Richmond ranked No. 50 in best U.S. cities to live
HVAC repair companies work around the clock as they deal with pinch of post-pandemic industry...
Air conditioning repairs could take longer due to part shortage
The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Richmond released a photo of the new teen center slated to open...
RVA Boys & Girls Club receives $200K grant for shopping mall turned teen center